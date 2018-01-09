Monaco Boss Admits Liverpool & Arsenal Target Thomas Lemar Could Leave in January

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar could be allowed to leave Monaco this month if a suitable bid is made.

That is according to Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, who was quoted by Goal as he revealed that the 22-year-old may yet leave Stade Louis II before the January transfer window ends.

The Reds and Gunners have long been linked with Lemar after his stunning form last term piqued their interest, and both are plotting moves for the France international as replacements for Philippe Coutinho and Alexis Sanchez respectively.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Jardim claimed that Monaco were under no pressure to sell one of their prized assets before the window shuts at the end of the month, but admitted that he would have to see what occurs between now and then over Lemar's possible sale.

The Brazilian said: "We are not used to selling in the winter, but the transfer window lasts until the end of the month and many things can happen."

Lemar had been close to making a switch to the Premier League with Arsenal last summer as Arsene Wenger looked to sign the £90m-rated forward to replace Manchester City-bound Sanchez.

However, the north Londoners pulled out of the latter after their move for Lemar collapsed at the final minute - something that Wenger felt aggrieved about.

The Frenchman will be even more furious if he is beaten to the punch by Liverpool this month, however, as Jurgen Klopp earmarks Lemar as the man to take Coutinho's place in his pacy attacking Reds side.

Liverpool's interest in Lemar has grown exponentially in the past few days after Coutinho completed his £142m transfer to Barcelona and they will want to tie up a deal for Lemar as quickly as possible to prevent a bidding war with Arsenal.

The left winger has endured something of a damp squib of a season compared to 12 months ago, with only two goals and four assists accrued in 19 Monaco appearances.

That hasn't put the English top flight giants off fighting for his signature though, and Monaco face an almighty task to hang on to Lemar.

