Peter Beardsley Leaves Newcastle as Investigation Opens Over Bullying and Racism Claims

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Newcastle have confirmed U23 coach Peter Beardsley will take a period of leave while investigations are conducted into claims he bullied and racially abused several academy players.

Beardsley hit headlines on Monday and was called to a meeting by managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

A statement has now been put out by Newcastle, who say via their official site: "After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him."

22-year-old London-born player Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is reported to have lodged a complaint about Beardsley's conduct, while further allegations have since come out. 

According to a report in the Mirror, one incident of misconduct occurred during a team day out at the climbing centre 'Go Ape' where Beardsley allegedly said to two African players, "Why are you taking so long? Your lot should be good at this."

Some players also allege that Beardsley accused them of being older than they actually were.

Beardsley took training on Tuesday morning as normal - after Monday night's match with Middlesbrough was postponed - and there has been no information of how the session went or if El-Mhanni was present.

El-Mhanni, whose name some will be familiar with as the man who aided the victims of Grenfell Tower, will attend a grievance meeting on Thursday.

The concerning thing is that this is not the first time Beardsley has been in the news for this kind of thing - back in 2003, the Magpies legend, along with academy director Kenny Wharton faced accusations of bullying by youth players, but the pair were cleared by the Premier League.

