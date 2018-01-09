Rafael Benitez Given Transfer Freedom at Newcastle as Club Looks to Keep Key Players

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has reportedly been told by the Newcastle board he has the final say on any players that depart St James’ Park during the January transfer window.





According to a report in the Shields Gazette, the Spaniard is under no pressure to sell any player he does not want to.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Benitez may not have as much available funds as he would like, considering Amanda Staveley’s takeover bid has not completed.

But current owner Mike Ashely is not likely to accept any offers for players Benitez feels are key to the side.





Jonjo Shelvey has been linked with a move back to West Ham, but this is now thought to be unlikely to happen.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

There have been a number of players in Newcastle’s squad who have impressed since returning to the Premier League, but Benitez will have the freedom to reject any offers he thinks would end up worsening the quality of his squad.

But the Magpies are still hoping to offload fringe players in order to raise some funds for new reinforcments.

There is a need for a fresh injection of quality in the side, with Newcastle still dangling precariously above the closely-tied relegation battle below them.