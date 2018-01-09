Real Madrid's Forgotten Man Dani Ceballos Linked With Liverpool & Real Betis as Exit Looms

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is eyeing up a potential move to Premier League side Liverpool to end his Los Blancos nightmare, according to Diario Gol.

The 21-year-old has endured a troubled time at the Santiago Bernabeu since his €18m move from Real Betis in the summer, playing only 531 minutes of first-team football in all competitions this season.





With game time limited, Ceballos is desperate to kick-start his career, and the opportunity of working with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield is an enticing carrot, especially now that Philippe Coutinho has made is £142m move to Barcelona, leaving a void that needs to be filled.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

It is not only the Premier League side who is showing an interest in Ceballos in the transfer window, with former side Real Betis refusing to rule out a potential return of the midfielder to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, according to club president Angel Haro.

Speaking on the El Pelotazo show on Spanish radio station Canal Sur Radio, Haro said: "Yes, I've heard the rumours.

"We are working on transfer planning and other targets, and we have certain limitations. But let's see if we can use our imagination. It's not easy, but in football anything can happen."

It is unclear as to whether either side are interested in a loan deal or permanent transfer for Ceballos, although it is clear they would be getting a talented young player who has shown his potential after winning the UEFA European U21 Championships Player of the Tournament whilst playing for Spain in 2017.