Real's £20m January Deal for Bilbao's Kepa Uncertain After Medical Uncovers Toe Injury

Imminent Real Madrid signing Kepa Arrizabalaga could see his £20m switch scuppered due to a metatarsal injury that will rule him out for three months.

The Athletic Bilbao star was on the cusp of completing a switch to the reigning La Liga winners, but Sport has alleged that his January transfer may now have to wait until the summer.

That is due to a complication that was found during his medical last Thursday, and Real's doctors have ascertained that the injury could rule the goalkeeper out of action until March.

Having surgery on the toe problem would definitely mean Kepa couldn't play for three months, but the shot stopper is adamant that he would rather try and nurse the injury through physiotherapy so he is not ruled out of the running for being called up to Spain's squad for the World Cup in June.

Spain's head coach Julen Lopetegui has remarked that any player wishing to be on the plane to Russia needs to be playing regular first-team football - comments which would have been ringing in Kepa's ears as news broke of his current injury.

Real had hoped to tie up a deal for the Bilbao contract rebel this month to prevent any other would-be suitors from snatching the 23-year-old from under their noses.

However, Kepa's toe complaint has put the buffers on that and Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane could now delay the transfer from officially going through until the summer.

Arrizabalaga has spurned Athletic's advances to hand him an improved contract after the Spanish top flight side refused to give him the salary increase that he was demanding.

That has led to Bilbao reluctantly looking to cash in on their youth academy product and Real, who have been on the lookout for a new keeper, have been only too keen to snap him up.

Zidane wanted to introduce Kepa into his first team slowly with the promise of Copa del Rey starts, but that plan has since been shelved with this latest setback.

