Roma Braced for Bids From Premier League Giants for £21m-Rated Star Lorenzo Pellegrini

Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini is at the centre of a Premier League scrap as three of the league's biggest clubs fight it out for his signature.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are all thought to be interested in signing the midfielder, according to the Mirror, and may not have to pay over the odds for him judging by his apparent release clause fee.

Indeed, Pellegrini is said to be available for as little as £21m and the ex-Sassuolo man would likely find it difficult to trade football in Serie A for England's top flight, given who wants him.

Roma are desperate to cling on to the centre midfielder that they poached only six months ago for £9m after they had installed a buy-back clause in Pellegrini's contract with the Modena-based club.

Since his return to Stadio Olimpico, Pellegrini has made huge strides in the senior set up and has weighed in with two goals and three assists in 21 appearances this term.

It is the manner of his overall displays that have piqued the interest of United, City and Chelsea though, and the trio could soon be officially duking it out for Pellegrini.

None of the three sides are particularly desperate to bring in a centre midfielder in the January transfer window due to the options already available to them. However, that situation may change come the summer with United the most likely to need new blood in the heart of midfield.

Marouane Fellaini will be out of contract in July, veteran midfielder Michael Carrick is yet to start a game all season and could retire at the end of the campaign, and Ander Herrera has tentatively been linked with a switch back to Spain.

If all of those scenarios played out, Jose Mourinho would need options to compete with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in his first team.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and City counterpart Pep Guardiola have the likes of N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas, Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan available to them and would not be as needy for a new midfielder as a result.

