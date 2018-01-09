Shocking Stat Bolsters Celta Vigo Goal Hero's Claim of Real Madrid Star Marcelo's Biggest Weakness

Celta Vigo midfielder Daniel Wass has claimed that knowing Real Madrid defender's weakness allowed him to take advantage a score his stunning goal in his side's 2-2 draw with Los Blancos on Sunday. The Danish international floated a divine chip over keeper Keylor Navas to give his side an early lead, and claimed that Marcelo's reluctance to track back allowed him to score.

In an interview with Danish outlet Bold, the 28-year-old was quizzed on his impressive finish, and claimed that his prior knowledge of Marcelo's tendency to neglect his defensive duties gave him the confidence to maraud forward.

Wass said: "We knew that Marcelo did not always want to run back and we would use that which we did great here and it is always special to score against such a team.

"I received a good ball from Iago Aspas and saw that Navas was a little too far out of his goal, and when he covered the angles well I could do nothing but try to chop it. When that succeeds, it is of course absolutely perfect. It's rare to score such goals, and that's also one of my best and most special in my career. It was a perfect goal to score in such a big match."





Wass claims of Marcelo shirking his defensive duties may well have some credence, as Marca revealed that six of the 16 goals Real have conceded in La Liga this season have been down the left side of the pitch when Marcelo was playing at left-back. This means that around 40% of the goals shipped by Zinedine Zidane's side this season have involved the Brazilian defender.

Real Madrid's draw has seen them fall even further behind league leaders Barcelona in the race for the title. Despite winning a La Liga/UEFA Champions League double last season, Zidane's men have endured a torrid 2017/18 campaign thus far. After 17 matches, Real are sitting in fourth place - 15 points off their fierce rivals Barcelona.