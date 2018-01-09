Southampton Set to Make January Move for Monaco Striker Guido Carrillo

Southampton are ready to make a move for Monaco's Argentinian forward Guido Carrillo, according to Sky Sports.

Carrillo, who joined Monaco from Argentine side Estudiantes for £7m in 2015, has notched four Ligue 1 goals in his 22 appearances for the club this season.

Overall, the 26-year-old has scored 20 goals in over 50 appearances since his move. However, the forward has only started two league games in the current campaign, and it is claimed that Monaco are willing to sell the striker in the January transfer window.

Southampton, who are wavering just above the relegation places on goal-difference after a dismal run of form, are seeking a target man to play alongside the currently injured Charlie Austin.

Following the £75m sale of Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool, the Saints will have money to spend, and Mauricio Pellegrino, who Carrillo player under with his former club Estudiantes, is desperate to fund some quality as he looks to end Southampton's nine-game winless run.

According to the report, the Argentinian is expected to cost only £15m. However, Southampton, who have scored just 21 league goals this season, aren't the only team thought to be interested in the forward, with Crystal Palace also hoping to tempt Carrillo into a move to Selhurst Park.

As well as Carrillo, Pellegrino is also understood to want a pacey winger and a back-up right-back. The Saints are also thought to be leading the race for former player Theo Walcott, who left Southampton for Arsenal as a 16-year-old in back in 2006.