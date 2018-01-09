Swansea City Centre-Back Admits Being 'Flattered' By Reports of West Ham Transfer Interest

Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson has admitted that he's flattered by reports linking him with a move to West Ham United. The former England U21 international has been a rare bright spark during a dismal first half of the season for the Swans, and Hammers boss David Moyes has reportedly set his sights on bringing the former Barnsley player to the London Stadium.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Mawson stated that his main aim was to help his side fight against relegation this season, but admitted that he found the speculation linking him with the east Londoners to be flattering. The 23-year-old said:

"Whatever happens, happens. If offers come in then that is nothing to do with me. All I can do is affect my performances. I'm a Swansea player and I want to do well here.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

"It is flattering to hear certain things but I have got to do what I can for this club. I'm contracted for another two-and-a-half years after this, whether that is in the Championship or hopefully in the Premier League, I am signed to be here so that's all it is at the moment, it's just talk."

Despite being part of a defence humiliated by the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United so far this season, Mawson has provided some encouraging displays. His gutsy performance in his side's 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion was particularly impressive, as the defender showed a great deal of composure when under pressure.

While rumours persist of Mawson leaving the club, reports have suggested that new boss Carlos Carvalhal could look to sign new players in the January transfer window. Fulham right-back Ryan Fredricks is believed to be on the former Sheffield Wednesday boss' radar, as he looks to shore up a defence that has leaked 34 goals in 22 matches so far this season.