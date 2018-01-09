Tottenham Outcast Georges-Kevin Nkoudou Poised for January Loan Switch to Burnley

Tottenham's exiled winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is on the verge of joining high-flying Burnley in January, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to find the Frenchman Premier League experience before making him part of his plans again.

The 22-year-old signed from Marseille for £9m in 2016 but has yet to start a Premier League game this term, with the likes of Son Heung-min preferred to occupy the left forward role.

However according to L’Equipe, Daniel Levy has refused to insert an option to buy in the loan agreement and plans to make better use of Nkoudou in the future.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Sean Dyche wants to cover the injured Robbie Brady - who looks likely to miss the rest of the season after a knee surgery - and have discussed potential deals for the likes of Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones and Everton's Aaron Lennon, although currently Nkoudou looks most likely to join the project at Turf Moor.

The former France U21 international netted his first goal for his current club last month in Spurs' 3-0 win over Apoel Nicosia in the Champions League, but has failed to play a single minute since.

Nkoudou's exit will allow Spurs to register Erik Lamela in the Champions League squad for the knockout stages in February, after he previously missed the group stage with the club maxing their quota of foreign players.

The imminent Nkoudou loan move to Burnley is a great bit of business. Gives the player a chance to show what he can do in the Premier League at a team doing well, frees up a Champions League squad spot for Lamela and at the end Spurs could get a player back with more confidence. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) January 9, 2018

With all eyes on Burnley's incredible season, Nkoudou will have a chance to make a name for himself and earn a place in Pochettino's talent stacked forward line in the future.