Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen Reveals Club's Ambition to Win FA Cup in Bid to End Trophy Drought

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Spurs centre-back Jan Vertonghen has insisted that his teammates are determined, now more than ever, to end the club's decade-long wait for a trophy and win the FA Cup. 

The Lilywhites came from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley and win the League Cup back in 2008 - their last trophy triumph. 

This season, barring a miracle, the Premier League title is already as good as gone, Pochettino's side were also knocked out of the League Cup with a 3-2 home defeat to West Ham in the round of 16. They still remain in the hunt for the Champions League, however, the FA Cup seems the more realistic aim out of the two. 

Last season, Spurs made it to the semi-final of the FA Cup only to suffer a 4-2 defeat by Chelsea. The loss, however, has added extra motivation to Spurs' current FA Cup quest, according to Vertonghen. 

"It’s because of last year, we were so close to playing in the final. We just felt we could be up there. It’s big, the FA Cup might be the biggest cup in the world," the centre-back was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"We just want to go through to the final and win a trophy. I think we had all the chances to go for the final last year and we didn’t take it. It’s what we want to change this year.

"This team has been waiting for a while for a trophy. A lot of the players haven’t even won a trophy yet. I think the team deserves a trophy and that’s what we’re working for every day," he revealed. 

Asked whether Tottenham would have an advantage if they were to make it to the latter stages (semi-finals and final are played at Wembley), Vertonghen continued: "Yeah, maybe! Let’s play the next game first.

"You saw Wimbledon put in a great effort, you have to be aware of that and not take teams for granted."

Spurs will next face League Two side Newport County at Rodney Parade in the 4th round of the FA Cup after their 3-0 third-round win over AFC Wimbledon at Wembley. 

