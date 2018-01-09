Turkish Reports Claim Leicester City Flop Will Join Beşiktaş on Loan as Club Chief Arrives for Talks

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Reports from Turkey have claimed that Leicester City flop Kelechi Iheanacho is set to join Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş on a loan deal, as the reigning champions look to find a replacement for Cenk Tosun - who joined Everton last Friday in a deal worth around £27m.

As reported by Turkish outlet FanatikBeşiktaş' president Fikret Orman spent time in London last week negotiating terms with Iheanacho's agent over a potential move away from the King Power Stadium. The deal is not believed to be on a permanent basis, with an 18-month deal with an option to buy thought to suit both the two clubs and the player.

Despite overcoming a toe injury at the start of the season, the Nigerian international has failed to make an impact at the club - having to settle for a place on the bench as the likes of Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani and Shinji Okazaki are higher up manager Claude Puel's pecking order. Iheanacho has made just four starts for the Foxes this season, scoring only once.

The former Manchester City prodigy arrived at the club for a hefty £25m in the summer, prompting huge excitement among the Foxes faithful over the potential of the 21-year-old. Having flopped in spectacular fashion, Iheanacho may well look for an exit as soon as possible - with a switch to Turkey offering a much-needed escape from the Premier League limelight.

Recent reports have claimed that club talisman Riyad Mahrez's representatives are insisting no contact has been made from Liverpool over a potential switch to Anfield - despite the Reds actively seeking a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona on Monday in a huge £142m deal.

