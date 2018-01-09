Wenger Denies Transfer Talks as Report Claims Man City & Arsenal Have Reached Agreement for Sanchez

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez looks to have moved a step closer to leaving the North London side, as Gianluca Di Marzio reports that both the Gunners and Manchester City have reached an agreement over the transfer. However, Arsene Wenger has denied that talks have taken place.

The Italian journalist claims that the Chilean would pocket a reported £13m per season should he more to the Etihad, whilst receiving £30m in signing bonuses if the move is completed in January, although that figure would drop to £15m if he moves in the summer. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The move would come as no surprise, with the current Premier League leaders seemingly retaining their interest in the 29-year-old after their failed attempts to sign Sanchez in the summer. 

There is much speculation surrounding these reports, however, with the Evening Standard's James Olley tweeting that Arsene Wenger has claimed that the club has had "no contact" with Manchester City over the sale of Sanchez. 

Sanchez is one of three high-profile Arsenal players who have entered the final year of their contracts, with the Gunners also running the risk of losing Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere for nothing at the end of this season. 

While contract talks have began to take place between Arsenal and Wilshere, Ozil and Sanchez look destined to be leaving the Emirates with Sky Pundit Gary Neville suggesting it'll take at least £200m to properly replace the key duo.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Sanchez has had a decent season despite his future remaining uncertain, netting seven Premier League goals so far whilst contributing three assists in what could be his final season at Arsenal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters