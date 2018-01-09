Wenger Denies Transfer Talks as Report Claims Man City & Arsenal Have Reached Agreement for Sanchez

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez looks to have moved a step closer to leaving the North London side, as Gianluca Di Marzio reports that both the Gunners and Manchester City have reached an agreement over the transfer. However, Arsene Wenger has denied that talks have taken place.

The Italian journalist claims that the Chilean would pocket a reported £13m per season should he more to the Etihad, whilst receiving £30m in signing bonuses if the move is completed in January, although that figure would drop to £15m if he moves in the summer.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The move would come as no surprise, with the current Premier League leaders seemingly retaining their interest in the 29-year-old after their failed attempts to sign Sanchez in the summer.

There is much speculation surrounding these reports, however, with the Evening Standard's James Olley tweeting that Arsene Wenger has claimed that the club has had "no contact" with Manchester City over the sale of Sanchez.

Wenger says #afc have not had any contact from Manchester City over Alexis Sanchez. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 9, 2018

Sanchez is one of three high-profile Arsenal players who have entered the final year of their contracts, with the Gunners also running the risk of losing Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere for nothing at the end of this season.

While contract talks have began to take place between Arsenal and Wilshere, Ozil and Sanchez look destined to be leaving the Emirates with Sky Pundit Gary Neville suggesting it'll take at least £200m to properly replace the key duo.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Sanchez has had a decent season despite his future remaining uncertain, netting seven Premier League goals so far whilst contributing three assists in what could be his final season at Arsenal.