West Ham Fans Get Excited at Prospect of Man Utd Target Leander Dendoncker

West Ham are keen to start talks with Anderlecht as they look to finalise a deal to sign Leander Dendoncker before the January transfer window ends.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, but the Anderlecht managed to hold on to their man.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, his future at Anderlecht has come into question during the current transfer window as West Ham are reportedly interested in bringing the defensive midfielder to the club in January.

The Hammers have already discreetly indicated their interest in the player and according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, are now looking to hold concrete talks with the club as well as the player’s agent.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Dendoncker’s agent, who also represents Kevin Mirallas, has just finished negotiation the Everton midfielder’s loan move to Olympiakos.

The agent is also reportedly not aware of whether Anderlecht will let Dendoncker go in January, or at what price would be enough to loosen their hold on the Belgian international.

Anderlecht are thought to not be keen on losing such a player in the middle of the season and since the club are currently in the midst of an ownership change, it is unclear who will make the decisions regarding Dendoncker’s future.

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

West Ham are more than willing to begin proceedings for the midfielder, but it seems Anderlecht do not match their interest the transfer.

As news broke about West Ham's interest, the club's fans took to twitter to praise the club's efforts to sign him: