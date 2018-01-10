Arsenal to Hold Meeting With Representatives of Man Utd & Tottenham Target Malcom

Arsenal are set to hold a meeting with the representatives of the Bordeaux striker Malcom.

Sky Italia report that the 20-year old has been a target of Manchester United but it looks like Arsenal could beat them to the signature, as they look for a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

After coming through the ranks at Corinthians, Malcom made the move to Europe to Bordeaux in January 2016. After taking a little while to settle in France, Malcom has found his feet this season with seven goals in 18 league matches.

BREAKING: Arsenal have identified Bordeaux forward Malcom as the replacement for Alexis Sánchez - the club are meeting with the player's agent today. (Source: Di Marzio) pic.twitter.com/UbvCZc9h15 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 10, 2018

His goals are helping Bordeaux during a difficult season in which they are battling against relegation from the Ligue 1, with the side currently three points clear of the final automatic drop spot currently occupied by Angers.

Malcom's ability to cut in from the right and shoot with his left foot has seen him score a number of incredible goals for Bordeaux from distance.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

The Brazilian has earned plaudits in France for his close control with his quick feet also allowing him to move clear of defenders.

When he first moved to Bordeaux, Malcom was used as a winger but the decision of manger Jocelyn Gourvennec to move him into a central role has worked well.

It was expected that Malcom would be moving to Manchester United in the January transfer window but Arsenal and North London rivals Tottenham have now entered the race for the player who is expected to be valued at £35m.