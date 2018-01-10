Arsenal & Liverpool Get Boost in Pursuit of Thomas Lemar as Report Claims Monaco Reduce Asking Price

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Arsenal and Liverpool may have received a boost in their pursuit of Thomas Lemar. 

RMC Sport (via the Liverpool Echo) report that Monaco have dropped their summer asking price of £90m for the highly rated attacker to a fee around the £60m mark. 

Liverpool have just lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, while Arsenal face the prospect of Alexis Sanchez moving on during the January transfer window and both have been linked with Lemar as a possible replacement.

Arsenal are seen by some as the favourites for Lemar's signature, with the 22-year-old heavily linked with a summer move that eventually fell through.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Lemar is into his third season with Monaco having joined from Caen in 2015. The young star has already made 108 appearances for Monaco, scoring 22 goals.


He had a fantastic season in 2016/17 as he played a key role in Monaco's Ligue 1 title win - their first in 17 years. He also caught the eye in the Champions League as Monaco reached the semi finals with memorable victories over Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund before losing 4-1 on aggregate to Juventus. 

The French side failed to live up to expectations in the Champions League this season as they lost four of their six group matches to finish bottom of the group and be knocked out of Europe altogether. 

If RMC's report is to be believed it could cause a renewed effort from both sides to land Lemar in January, with Liverpool cash-rich following Coutinho's departure and Arsenal eager to prepare for life after Sanchez.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters