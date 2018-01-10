Arsenal & Liverpool Get Boost in Pursuit of Thomas Lemar as Report Claims Monaco Reduce Asking Price

Arsenal and Liverpool may have received a boost in their pursuit of Thomas Lemar.

RMC Sport (via the Liverpool Echo) report that Monaco have dropped their summer asking price of £90m for the highly rated attacker to a fee around the £60m mark.

Liverpool have just lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, while Arsenal face the prospect of Alexis Sanchez moving on during the January transfer window and both have been linked with Lemar as a possible replacement.

Arsenal are seen by some as the favourites for Lemar's signature, with the 22-year-old heavily linked with a summer move that eventually fell through.

Lemar is into his third season with Monaco having joined from Caen in 2015. The young star has already made 108 appearances for Monaco, scoring 22 goals.





He had a fantastic season in 2016/17 as he played a key role in Monaco's Ligue 1 title win - their first in 17 years. He also caught the eye in the Champions League as Monaco reached the semi finals with memorable victories over Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund before losing 4-1 on aggregate to Juventus.

The French side failed to live up to expectations in the Champions League this season as they lost four of their six group matches to finish bottom of the group and be knocked out of Europe altogether.

If RMC's report is to be believed it could cause a renewed effort from both sides to land Lemar in January, with Liverpool cash-rich following Coutinho's departure and Arsenal eager to prepare for life after Sanchez.