Best of Enemies: Conte Insists He Has 'No Regrets' Over War of Words With Mourinho

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to back down and insisted he has no regrets over his recent war of words with Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho, although he is now drawing a line under the exchanges and moving on.





Having had a past suspension for his non-declaration of match fixing while in charge of Siena dragged up by Mourinho, Conte hit back by calling the Portuguese a 'little man'.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Do I have the look of a person with regret? I don't think so," Conte is quoted as saying by Sky Sports in the latest round.

"I think we both said things, and we'll see what happens in the future," he added.

Conte is not interested in making any more of it, though. He is ready to finish it, but doesn't see the need for any mediation from the League Managers Association (LMA) to repair his relationship with Mourinho.

James Chance/GettyImages

"I think it's not important, the association (LMA), you understand. It's not important," the Italian explained.

"He said serious words, he has used serious words. And I won't forget this. This is not a problem for the club, it's a problem between me and him. Now I stop. Stop."

Conte seems calm and un-moved by the situation, which is also how he seems to be feeling after Chelsea missed out on the signing of Virgil van Dijk.

It was Liverpool who completed the £75m signing of the Dutch centre-back, but Chelsea and Manchester City were among the other sides rumoured to be interested, not that Conte is too bothered in the end or, indeed, prepared to dwell on it.

"This is football. This is life. For sure he was our target but as you know this is football," he said in separate comments also published by Sky Sports.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"We can have a lot of targets but you must be able to reach those targets. The transfer market is not simple for any club."