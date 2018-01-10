Bournemouth Wish to Take Charly Musonda on Loan for Remainder of Season

Charly Musonda has attracted interest from Bournemouth over the possibility of a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

The Belgian arrived from Anderlecht in 2012, along with his brothers, but has since made only two starts for the London side.

Both those have come this season, however, in the Carabao Cup wins against Nottingham Forest and Everton, scoring against the former.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe watched Musonda score a brace for Chelsea's academy team in the win over Portsmouth during the Johnstones Paint Trophy clash on Tuesday.

Consequently, the Evening Standard report the Cherries are interested in taking the 21-year-old on board, in an effort to bolster options up front.

Bournemouth sit just one point above the relegation zone and will be eager to add to firepower up front, following the injury of Jermaine Defoe.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Musonda has established himself as a key player in Chelsea's academy side - playing as an attacking midfielder or out on the wing.





Of course, the versatile forward has moved out on loan before, with Real Betis making 24 appearances in La Liga in less than a year.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The outlet also claim several clubs in the Premier League and Championship wish to take the youngster on loan, but Chelsea will want to be assured of consistent game time.

The recent signing of Ross Barkley has meant Musonda's chances of minutes have declined.