Bristol City Post Comical GIF After Reid Goal Gives Robins the Lead; City's Joker Mendy Responds

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy might be a long term absentee from Pep Guardiola's side due to injury, but he is still very much part of the Citizen's squad whether he is playing or supporting his team mates from the sidelines.

During the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi final at the Etihad on Tuesday night, Bristol City had taken a deserved lead with a well placed penalty by Bobby Reid just before half time.





The west country club quickly posted an 'outstanding' GIF as a way of celebrating their shock lead on their official Twitter account with their online supporters.

Reported by Sport Bible, City's French international defender felt obliged to reply and quickly responded with a tweet of his own:

Only good thing with this goal : new GIF from @bcfctweets 😭😅 now let’s go boys !!! 🦈🦈 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) January 9, 2018

The Championship side were absolutely terrific though-out the contest and their manager Lee Johnson didn't allow his side to sit back, contain and let City dominate the play - like many other Premier League sides have done previously.

In front of a raucous 8,000 travelling supporters the Robins gave a performance of bravery, composure and confidence that should serve as a inspiration to those Premier League managers looking for some sort of inspiration to curtail City's dominance.

Although Pep Guardiola's did not play to their full potential, which the Spaniard acknowledged in his post match comments, they did what all good sides do and ultimately found a way to win.





After grabbing an equaliser early on in the second half thanks to captain Kevin de Bruyne strike, they eventually won the game deep into added time with a deft Sergio Aguero header, that broke many Bristol City supporters' hearts.

The contest is now nicely poised as both teams can now look forward to the second leg at Ashton Gate on Tuesday 23rd January. The Robins will need to produce another 'Herculean' performance once again, but with the backing of a capacity home crowd strange things can happen.

On the night, Mendy might need to have his social media close at hand.....just in case!