De Bruyne Appears to Suggest Sanchez Deal Is Done & Claims Arsenal Star Will 'Add Something' to City

Whether a slip of the tongue or transfer hint, Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has appeared to suggest that Alexis Sanchez's rumoured move to the Citizens is only a matter of time

City have long been linked with the Chilean - whose Arsenal contract famously expires in the summer - and most reports suggest Pep Guardiola and the club hierarchy are hoping to conclude a cut-price deal in the January transfer window, in lieu of waiting until next season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

When speaking after the Carabao Cup first leg win against Bristol City (as quoted by the Independent), De Bruyne sparked further expectation with his choice of words when discussing Sanchez and the newly opened transfer window.

"A very good player. Obviously, we will see what happens in this transfer period," he commented.

"We don't have to take care about that, anyway. If a good player comes to us, that is better. If he doesn't come, we do it with the team we have.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We are on a good period already, the whole season. Everybody is doing a good job. When he comes, he will add something to the team."

De Bruyne is expected to extend his stay at the Etihad in signing a bumper deal very soon, having featured in every Premier League match, scoring six and assisting nine.

Guardiola's side sit fifteen points clear at the summit and remain on course for completing the domestic season unbeaten.

The recent injury of Gabriel Jesus against Watford may prompt the Sky Blues into rushing a deal, but Arsenal may block such a move if a replacement cannot be found.