Forgotten Liverpool Striker Pushing for Inter Loan With World Cup Place at Risk

Daniel Sturridge is planning to secure a move away from Anfield this month as the striker looks to rekindle his form ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

The England international has struggled for game time this season, making just 14 appearances across all competitions and reports claim that he will be allowed to move in the January window.

With the knowledge that Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is looking to bring someone to San Siro to relieve some of the pressure off of Mauri Icardi, Sturridge has reportedly offered his services to the Nerazzurri on a short-term loan deal, according to Tuttosport (via the Daily Mail).

Daniel Sturridge needs to get away from Liverpool and Danny Ings needs game time - but am told only one will be allowed to leave. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) January 10, 2018

Sturridge has become a fan favourite since moving to Anfield in 2013, forming an outstanding partnership alongside Luis Suárez and nearly guiding Liverpool to a Premier League title.

However, the 28-year-old has been forced down the pecking order at Liverpool. The form of Roberto Firmino, since ditching Hoffenheim in 2015 has been incredible, while the arrival of Dominic Solanke and competition from the fit again Danny Ings appears to have pushed Sturridge further down the pecking order.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Although England manager Gareth Southgate will know that a fit and healthy Sturridge is probably England's best striker behind Harry Kane, the Three Lions boss could favour taking a promising young player instead.





Although a proposed move to Inter may look like a good switch on the surface of it, the chances of Sturridge getting regular game time in Milan are not going to improve.

With Icardi currently scoring goals for fun, and a plethora of options in wide areas for the Nerazzurri, the England international isn't going to walk into Spalletti's first-team anytime soon.