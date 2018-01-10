Former Reds' Boss Accepts There Is an Inevitability Players Move on When Seminal Clubs Show Interest

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was not surprised that the Reds ultimately failed to retain Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho with the continual lure of Barcelona lurking menacingly in the background.

Rodgers was manager of the Anfield club for three years, but was sacked in 2015 after a 1-1 draw with Merseyside rivals Everton.

However, the Northern Irishman was instrumental in encouraging Coutinho to leave Italian giants Inter Milan and sign for Liverpool in 2013.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Celtic manager speaking to the Coaches' Voice thought Coutinho's departure to the Nou Camp had parallels similar to Luis Suarez when he left to join Barca in 2014. The South Americans are due to reunite with this transfer, but Suarez claims that Coutinho wanted a summer move to Barcelona.

“I think at Liverpool, you always feel you can hang on to your best players, because you have such an iconic club, an institution worldwide.

Scott Barbour/GettyImages

“You always felt at Liverpool that you could pay the wages and you could pay the money, but if it was through choice, if the player wanted to move on then that's what he would do. So there was real disappointment.”

It might be an unwelcome truth for the majority of Premier League sides, nevertheless when historic clubs like Barcelona are paying vast amounts of money on transfer fees and wages for players, it is difficult for any club or player in world football to refuse - especially if their desire is to leave.