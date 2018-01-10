'I Would Sign Him': Juve Star Reveals Why Serie A Giants Should Sign Contract Rebel Emre Can

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Sami Khedira has urged Juventus to bring Emre Can to the club, as they look to tie up a free transfer deal for the Liverpool star.

Can is reportedly on course to join Juventus in the summer when his contract runs out, and Khedira - whose place could come under threat with Can's arrival - insisted that the 23-year-old signing for I Bianconeri would be something of a coup.

The midfielder, in conversation with Sky Sports, stated why the reigning Serie A champions should look to bolster their ranks with the acquisition of the 23-year-old.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Khedira said: "I know Emre [Can] very well. First of all Emre [Can] is a very good player. He is a young player, he can improve of course, he is powerful and is talented but of course he has to learn.

"And if there is a possibility that Juventus can sign this player you have to use this chance because I think he is a free agent in the summer period. So, if I am a manager, of course I would try and sign him."

Khedira has played alongside Can at international level for the senior German national side and, therefore, has first hand experience of what the central midfielder is capable of.

Reports on Wednesday alleged that Can had rejected the advances of Manchester City and Bayern Munich as he hopes for a move to La Vecchia Signora.

The Liverpool ace - who joined in a £10m deal from Bayer Leverkusen - has also rejected the opportunity to pen a contract extension at Anfield amid accusations that his salary demands are too high.

Jurgen Klopp had tried to convince Can to remain part of his plans with Liverpool, but now it seems that the German has been left with yet another body to replace this summer after Philippe Coutinho departed for Barcelona earlier in January.

