Journalist Claims Arsenal Midfielder Could Secure Exit in '24 Hours' After Agreeing Valencia Deal

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin looks set to end his 10-year spell in north London after agreeing to a four and a half year contract with La Liga side Valencia, according to RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi.

The Frenchman has been a valuable squad player for the Gunners over the last decade. However, a number of loan spells a few years back hasn't been able to get Coquelin into the Arsenal first-team and the 26-year-old is now looking to secure regular football elsewhere.

Coquelin first moved to the Emirates in 2008, leaving the Stade Laval youth system to link up with Arsenal's U18 squad for £900k.

The Frenchman has had spells on loan FC Lorient, SC Freiburg and Charlton, however, the former French U21 international has been unable to secure a regular spot in Arsène Wenger's first-team.

Coquelin is a fairly popular figure with the Arsenal faithful, despite most fans understanding that the midfielder isn't good enough to regularly feature for the club.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

The Frenchman has made 160 appearances for Arsenal during his time with the club, registering three assists.

Valencia, who have been one of the surprise packages in La Liga, could be looking to sign the Coquelin as a long-term replacement for Geoffrey Kondogbia and are expected to "wrap up fee negotiations [with Arsenal] in the next 24 hours."

Kondogia is currently spending the season on loan at the Mestalla and will return to Inter Milan in the summer. However, an aggressive defensive midfielder is clearly something Los Murciélagos want to keep at the club, with Coquelin eyed as the perfect successor to their 24-year-old loanee.

