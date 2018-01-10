Leicester City on Verge of Signing Malian Forward Fousseni Diabate from Gazelec Ajaccio

Gazelec Ajaccio striker Fousseni Diabate is close to completing his 'dream' move to the Premier League with Leicester City.

Although not confirmed by the club, it is believed the Malian passed a medical on Monday and held up a first-team shirt, as part of the signing process.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Several French outlets report the move has been completed, however, with the familiar trend being a four-and-a-half-year deal until 2022, according to L'Equipe and the native Yahoo Sports.

Diabate will leave a Gazelec Ajaccio side vying for promotion to Ligue 1, as they currently sit third in the second tier.

The Ligue 2 club officially stated an agreement had been reached with the Foxes for the transfer of the forward who can play across the front line as a striker or a winger.

[Officiel] Le @gfc_ajaccio et Leicester ont conclu à un accord dans le cadre du transfert définitif de Fousseni Diabaté. L’ensemble du Club est fier de lui d’adresser ses vœux de réussite dans cette grande aventure en #PremierLeague #DiableAuCoeur #Diabaté #Mercato #Transfert pic.twitter.com/7rYMxGsiAV — Gazélec FC Ajaccio (@gfc_ajaccio) January 8, 2018

Speaking to L'Equipe on Monday, the 22-year-old spoke of his delight at the impending transfer and was thankful to those whom helped him.

"This autumn, I was disappointed not to see the interest of Rennes come true, but when my adviser told me about the interest of Leicester, it immediately excited me and today is a dream come true.

"I want to thank my mother who has always supported me, despite my different challenges, my advisers for the confidence they have in me, but also the officials of Gazelec who offered me first professional contract."

Diabate will likely be part of the French league connection growing at Leicester, after the arrivals of Nampalys Mendy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante, along with manager Claude Puel.