Liverpool Legend Sends Heartwarming Instagram Message to Coutinho Following His Departure

After over a year of speculation and rumours, Philippe Coutinho finally completed his mega money move to Spanish league leaders Barcelona earlier this week.

👋 @Phil_Coutinho 👋

🗣 "I have dreamt a lot about scoring a goal for Barça and wearing the shirt. Now, it is time!"

🔵🔴 #CoutinhoDay pic.twitter.com/JvDERAZkJt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 9, 2018

Due to his undeniable ability and importance to Liverpool, many Reds' fans and players were sad to see the Brazilian leave the club - including ex-Merseyside midfielder, Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend shared a heartwarming message via his Instagram account (Give Me Sport) and even demonstrated his emotion when quizzed about the topic by Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport this week.

When asked about Coutinho's departure, Gerrard said: "I'm still digesting it, as a Liverpool fan."

Within Gerrard's farewell message, the Liverpool legend described Coutinho as a 'special player' and 'up there with the best I shared a pitch with'. Although Coutinho may not be the most popular man in Merseyside at the moment, Gerrard was still to keen to recognise what the Brazilian did for Liverpool.

Gerrard wasn't the only player to send Coutinho a farewell message, Dejan Lovren also sent his best wishes to the Brazilian.

On Instagram, the Croatian defender stated: "You are an amazing player and even better person! Wish you all the best in your new club, we will miss you a lot!"

With the Brazilian no longer part of the fold in Merseyside, a search for a replacement is already underway - with Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez cited potential targets.