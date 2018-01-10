Mario Gotze Backs New Head Coach to Revitalise Dortmund as Bundesliga Restarts After Winter Break

Borussia Dortmund recommence their Bundesliga season with a home fixture against Wolfsburg on Saturday with the club full of optimism for the remainder of the campaign.

During the enforced winter break, new head coach Peter Stoger has had uninterrupted time to work with the squad and embed his methods, but midfielder Gotze has been sufficiently impressed with what he's seen so far.

However, since being appointed after their 2-1 home defeat to lowly Werder Bremen the shoots of recovery have continued to grow.





Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Gotze said: "I'm convinced he's going to bring us the stability we need and lead us forward in the second half of the season. He communicates with us a lot, is open and approachable – I think he's a great solution and a fantastic coach."

The 25-year-old will be hoping his own game can flourish under Stöger as he plans on bringing his experience and undoubted ability back to Die Borussen as they continue their ascent up the Bundesliga from 3rd position and launch their assault on the Europa League.

Gotze continued: "I've been through a lot, on and off the field, and I've won many titles. That's all experience that put me in a position to dish out advice and for me to be able to deal with the current situation and help the team and the club."





After overcoming his latest injury setback Gotze is well aware of the need to have an influential second half of the campaign after being limited to just nine appearances so far this season.

Under the guidance of Dortmund's new coach Stoger, the attacking midfielder will be hoping to secure his place in Joachim Low's 23-man German squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer. Die Mannschaft will be looking to retain their title from 2014, where Gotze scored the winning goal in their 1-0 defeat of Argentina.