No Place Like Home! AC Milan Not Planning to Leave San Siro Amid New Stadium Rumours

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

AC Milan have insisted that there are no plans to leave San Siro amid speculation that the club could look to build a new stadium.

Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala had earlier suggested the Italian giants were considering switching to a new, more modern venue.

However, the club have since released a statement stressing that they have no intention to depart their iconic 80,000 capacity venue - which has been the club's home since 1926 - although did not rule out the possibility of redevelopment.

The statement read: "In relation to the statements released by the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, who stated that AC Milan has expressed the will to think about having their own stadium and that the City Council would have given the club time to consider alternative areas of the cities, estimating in two to three months the time-frame to find a summary of options, AC Milan states that the Club has never expressed the desire to leave San Siro.

"Although AC Milan considers important for its future to play in an owned stadium, therefore not sharing it with other teams, the decision on which can be the future sports facilities of the Milanese teams can be taken in adequate time and with full agreement of all the parties involved.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

"It is for this reason that AC Milan, together with the City Council, have started a series of meetings and evaluating the areas available on the territory, taking into consideration the value of San Siro and the possible redevelopment of the stadium.

"Only at the conclusion of this path, all the parties involved will be able to express a full evaluation and eventually take decisions."

In response to the statement, Sala took to Twitter and said: "I note Milan's statement on San Siro. Let's just make this simple: I think that for Milan, for the fans and the tourists, the stadium needs to be modernised."

