Philippe Coutinho Names Barça Hero & Fellow Brazilian as His Idol Upon Joining Club

Philippe Coutinho has named Barcelona hero and 2005 Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldinho as his 'idol' after completing his €160m move to Camp Nou.

Coutinho becomes the 33rd Brazilian player to join Barça, adding his name to a long and illustrious list that includes the likes of Romario, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Neymar and Dani Alves.

But Ronaldinho, who helped the Catalan giants to Champions League glory in 2006, was a superstar when an impressionable Coutinho was growing up and stands above all.

Luis Bagu/GettyImages

"All the Brazilians had a great story at Barcelona but Ronaldinho was always my idol," the club's latest addition has told Barça TV.

The admiration goes both ways, though, and comments that Ronaldinho made about Coutinho back in 2015 have resurfaced now that the latter is finally a Barcelona player.

"[Coutinho] has had a fantastic season - he has been one of the best midfield players in Europe - and when you think he has been playing in a team that has not been performing well that is an even bigger achievement," Ronaldinho explained at the time.

"I can't speak for him and I can't speak for Barcelona - but I know what Barcelona look for in a player and he has all those qualities," he added, seemingly predicting what was to come.

"After all those years at the club Xavi has left and Iniesta is now in his 30s - they will need to address that. That is why I think Barcelona and Coutinho would be the perfect fit."

