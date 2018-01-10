Sky Journalist Claims Details of Alexis Sanchez 'Agreement' Over Summer Move to Man City

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Arsenal and Chile attacker Alexis Sanchez has agreed personal terms with Manchester City as reported by Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, the Chilean star has reached a £13m-a-year agreement with the Etihad side, and will also receive £30m as a sign-on bonus.

Arsenal are under no obligation to sell the player to City this month, but they stand to make £20m if they do. Sanchez's contract runs until the end of the season, and he will leave for free then, unless a deal is somehow agreed before the summer.

Sanchez's time at the Emirates definitely looks to be up, given his body language. And it was recently reported that his teammates had grown tired of his attitude.

“There is a division in the team,” club legend Thierry Henry noted after the Gunners played Crystal Palace last month. “He [Sánchez] is asking them to come and celebrate. ‘Why are they not coming? Don’t you want to celebrate?’

“I don’t know what the situation is there but usually when your team scores, you don’t look at who scores. If you start to think: ‘Shall I go, shall I not go?’ – there’s something we don’t know exactly what’s happening."

Meanwhile, City star Kevin de Bruyne has been talking up the potential transfer.

"If he comes, he will add something to the team," the Belgian declared, via the BBC. "He is a very good player. Obviously we will see what happens."

