Southampton Eye Out-of-Favour Atletico Madrid Star But Face Battle With Crystal Palace and Everton

Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid's Nicolas Gaitan, but face competition from Crystal Palace and Everton.

Gaitan joined Los Rojiblancos in 2016 and made 30 appearances in his first season, scoring four times. But the Argentinian international has made just twelve outings so far this campaign, scoring four goals.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The agent of the 29-year-old revealed in December that Gaitan will leave Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window, while also admitting that English teams were interested in him.

According to the Mirror, Southampton will attempt to secure the signing of Gaitan in January, but they are likely to face a battle for his signature with Crystal Palace and Everton both interested in the player.

The Saints' manager Mauricio Pellegrino is looking to sign the Atletico Madrid player to help Southampton's chances of staying in the Premier League this season.

Tabloid Talk



Southampton are planning on making a transfer bid for Atletico Madrid's Nicolas Gaitan, if they can beat Palace and Everton for his signature.#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/OyGxwgMN71 — Football Transfers (@TransferBibIe) January 10, 2018

Gaitan wants to leave the Spanish club to help his cause in securing a place in Argentina's World Cup squad for this summer's tournament in Russia, so he could move away on loan.

The Argentinian could be joined by Arsenal's Theo Walcott at Southampton. Pellegrino admitted recently that he is interested in the club's former player and also hopes to bring in someone that makes them stronger.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, the 46-year-old said: "He is a good player, but I don't know with the negotiations, with the market, I imagine that this type of player would have a lot of possibility. For us it's not easy.

"Hopefully we can bring somebody that can help us be stronger. This is our target now. We know the market is difficult, but we are working on that."

Southampton are currently 17th in the Premier League table, level on points with Stoke City, who are in the relegation zone. The Saints play Watford this Saturday away from home in the league, as they bid to climb up the table.