Tottenham to Bury Bill Nicholson's Ashes Under New White Hart Lane Stadium

Legendary Tottenham player and manager Bill Nicholson will be part of the foundation at the redeveloped White Hart Lane stadium once it is completed.

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Spurs took to their official site on Wednesday to reveal plans to lay Nicholson's ashes in a specially located area underneath where the pitch will be relaid once renovation work is completed on the club's home ground.

Nicholson passed away in October 2004 and, alongside his wife Darkie, had been buried under the field of play - with his family's blessing - after his cremation over 13 years ago.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After his and his late wife's ashes were recovered and kept in safe keeping before work begun on remodeling White Hart Lane, they have been transferred back under the hallowed turf ahead of the new pitch being laid.

Bill's daughter Jean explained how happy she was to see her father 'returned home' after his ashes overlooked the work being conducted on White Hart Lane over the past eight months.

She said: "My sister Linda and I are so grateful for the respect and affection that everyone at the club continues to show towards our father.

"There is no more fitting memorial than for him to rest below the new pitch, and having Mum by his side makes it even more special.

"Dad's dream was always for his beloved Spurs to be the best in the world and it is clear that this new stadium project is a giant step towards that aspiration. We are proud that Dad played a major role in developing the club's history and that his contribution is being remembered in this way.

"We're sure Dad would have enjoyed watching the current team play, in the way that he always advocated. The fact that the Spurs are taking him with them into the future means so much to us all.”

