Stoke City Troll Fans on Twitter by Misleading Them With the Signing of Moritz Bauer

Stoke City have inadvertently trolled their own fans by misleading them on social media. Stoke who are currently without a manager - after parting ways with Mark Hughes - had an announcement for their fans, with all signs pointing towards the possibility of a new manager taking over.

🕞 We have some news for you at 3:30pm...#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KHHubw2SpY — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 9, 2018

With the time set for the announcement, Stoke fans waited patiently on Twitter for news that will shape the rest of their season, though it was not what they wanted.

Instead of announcing a new manager, Stoke announced the signing of 25-year-old right-back Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan for an undisclosed fee. It was a deal that was met with an underwhelming reaction from fans of the club.





But despite Stoke's dubious position on and off the pitch, it was incumbent of their fans to show their sense of humour by replying to the anti-climatic announcement with a series of memes and gifs. Here's a select few of tweets from Stoke fans:

🖊️ #SCFC have signed Austrian international Moritz Bauer from Rubin Khazan for an undisclosed fee.#WelcomeMoritz 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uOka5I5655 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 9, 2018

Well that was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/88ZoUBXgFF — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) January 9, 2018

Announce relegation — 👑Mark (@TonyMxrtialFC) January 9, 2018

Hope the new manager rates him 🙈🙈🙈😉😉😉😉 — Darren Baskeyfield (@packmoorpotter) January 9, 2018

Stoke currently languish in the relegation zone in 18th, and are still without a manager. Derby County manager Gary Rowett was favourite to take over at the helm, but hopes of that possibility were dashed, as it has been recently reported that he has now extended his contract at Derby .