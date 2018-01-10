Stoke City Troll Fans on Twitter by Misleading Them With the Signing of Moritz Bauer

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Stoke City have inadvertently trolled their own fans by misleading them on social media. Stoke who are currently without a manager - after parting ways with Mark Hughes - had an announcement for their fans, with all signs pointing towards the possibility of a new manager taking over. 

With the time set for the announcement, Stoke fans waited patiently on Twitter for news that will shape the rest of their season, though it was not what they wanted.

Instead of announcing a new manager, Stoke announced the signing of 25-year-old right-back Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan for an undisclosed fee. It was a deal that was met with an underwhelming reaction from fans of the club. 


But despite Stoke's dubious position on and off the pitch, it was incumbent of their fans to show their sense of humour by replying to the anti-climatic announcement with a series of memes and gifs. Here's a select few of tweets from Stoke fans:

Stoke currently languish in the relegation zone in 18th, and are still without a manager. Derby County manager Gary Rowett was favourite to take over at the helm, but hopes of that possibility were dashed, as it has been recently  reported that he has now extended his contract at Derby . 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters