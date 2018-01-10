Stoke Fan Favourite Bojan Krkic Wants Early Return From Loan After Mark Hughes Sacking

On loan Stoke City star Bojan Krkic is looking to cut his loan move at Deportivo Alaves short and return to Stoke for a fresh start following the departure of Mark Hughes.

Krkic joined the Potters in 2014 and had made 49 appearances in his first two seasons, scoring 12 times. However, he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in January of 2015 which saw him miss the remainder of the campaign.

After returning from injury, the Spanish footballer only played 11 times for Stoke in the 2016/17 season, scoring three times, before being loaned out to Mainz 05 at the beginning of 2017.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

When he came back to Stoke last summer, he managed just two more appearances before again being sent on loan to Alaves for the season.





According to the Mirror, the 27-year-old is looking to return to Stoke early after seeing former manager Mark Hughes leave the club.

In addition, unhappy star Jese Rodriguez, who joined Stoke on loan in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain, could be on his way out of the club, with another loan move - this time to La Liga side Las Palmas - expected. His exit could make way for the return of Krkic, who is a favourite amongst the Stoke fans.

The Potters are currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League. They have just 20 points from 22 league games so far this season and are still looking for a new manager after sacking Hughes.

Their next game is in the league, where they will play Manchester United away from home on Monday as they bid to climb the table.