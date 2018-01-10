Tottenham Fans React on Twitter to the Clubs Links With Andre Gomes

Tottenham as of late have been linked with out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. Spurs fans have been quick to react on Twitter to the latest rumours, claiming that the Portuguese would be a welcomed addition to north London.



Reports have claimed that Mauricio Pochettino will renew his interest in the Portuguese midfielder after missing out on Ross Barkley due to the ex-Everton player's move to Chelsea.

The Barcelona midfielder has failed to live up to expectations and struggle to settle since in Catalonia since his arrival in 2016.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour with manager Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp, and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho will most certainly diminish the Portuguese's chances of a first-team place.

His lack of first-team action only increases his chances of moving away from Blaugrana, and Spurs may be the team to help revive his career this January.

Some Spurs fans are dubious about the Portuguese ability to perform in the Premier League, while others are calling for Pochettino and co. to bring in the starlet after missing out on Barkley.

Here's how the Tottenham fans reacted to the Gomes rumours on Twitter: