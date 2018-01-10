Tottenham Fans React on Twitter to the Clubs Links With Andre Gomes

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Tottenham as of late have been linked with out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. Spurs fans have been quick to react on Twitter to the latest rumours, claiming that the Portuguese would be a welcomed addition to north London.

Reports have claimed that Mauricio Pochettino will renew his interest in the Portuguese midfielder after missing out on Ross Barkley due to the ex-Everton player's move to Chelsea. 

The Barcelona midfielder has failed to live up to expectations and struggle to settle since in Catalonia since his arrival in 2016.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour with manager Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp, and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho will most certainly diminish the Portuguese's chances of a first-team place.

His lack of first-team action only increases his chances of moving away from Blaugrana, and Spurs may be the team to help revive his career this January.

Some Spurs fans are dubious about the Portuguese ability to perform in the Premier League, while others are calling for Pochettino and co. to bring in the starlet after missing out on Barkley.

Here's how the Tottenham fans reacted to the Gomes rumours on Twitter:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters