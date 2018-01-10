Report: Tottenham Leads Race to Sign Fulham Rising Star Sessegnon

The Fulham 17-year-old is left back is one of the most sought-after English talents on the rise.

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have become the favorites to sign Fulham's precocious 17-year-old talent Ryan Sessegnon, amid considerable interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and even Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Amidst such formidable opponents, the proposed capture of Sessegnon would be an admirable coup for Spurs, and they are in currently in pole position according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman has long been one of the most coveted youngsters in England, and Fulham are purportedly willing to sell their prized asset for the right price January, as long as they can re-sign him on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Cousin of former Sunderland and West Brom winger Stephane Sessegnon, Ryan, who is ostensibly a left back but has excelled further up the pitch on the left side of the midfield this season, has amassed an impressive seven goals and four assists in the Championship.

A prodigious member of the England U-19 squad, Sessegnon was joint top scorer for his side in the Euro's last year, and subsequently named in the team of the tournament, which England won with a 2-1 win over Portugal.

While the required fee is, at this juncture, unknown, it is evident that Spurs will have to break the bank somewhat in order to acquire the services of The Cottagers' breakthrough star.

Indeed, despite their position as frontrunners, they will also have to convince the teenager that they are the optimal destination for his development, amid the alluring possibility of a career at the Bernabeu or Old Trafford. 

The role of manager Mauricio Pellegrino is thought to be integral, in lieu of his excellent track record of successfully integrating youth players in North London, and thus Spurs seems the most likely way of securing pivotal game time at such a prestigious level.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters