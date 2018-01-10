Tottenham Hotspur have become the favorites to sign Fulham's precocious 17-year-old talent Ryan Sessegnon, amid considerable interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and even Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Amidst such formidable opponents, the proposed capture of Sessegnon would be an admirable coup for Spurs, and they are in currently in pole position according to the Daily Mail.

The Englishman has long been one of the most coveted youngsters in England, and Fulham are purportedly willing to sell their prized asset for the right price January, as long as they can re-sign him on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Cousin of former Sunderland and West Brom winger Stephane Sessegnon, Ryan, who is ostensibly a left back but has excelled further up the pitch on the left side of the midfield this season, has amassed an impressive seven goals and four assists in the Championship.

A prodigious member of the England U-19 squad, Sessegnon was joint top scorer for his side in the Euro's last year, and subsequently named in the team of the tournament, which England won with a 2-1 win over Portugal.

While the required fee is, at this juncture, unknown, it is evident that Spurs will have to break the bank somewhat in order to acquire the services of The Cottagers' breakthrough star.

Indeed, despite their position as frontrunners, they will also have to convince the teenager that they are the optimal destination for his development, amid the alluring possibility of a career at the Bernabeu or Old Trafford.

The role of manager Mauricio Pellegrino is thought to be integral, in lieu of his excellent track record of successfully integrating youth players in North London, and thus Spurs seems the most likely way of securing pivotal game time at such a prestigious level.