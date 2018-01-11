Agent of Porto Star & Wolves Target Insists His Client Will One Day Play for Chelsea

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Porto full-back and Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer target Alex Telles will play for Chelsea one day, according to his agent Fernando Otto.

The Brazilian has found himself at the centre of speculation during the first third of the transfer window, with the Blues, Wolves and Liverpool all linked with his name.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Apparently Chelsea have watched him a number of times of the last 18 months playing for Porto, which is where he was coached by current Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

According to Otto, Telles has all the makings of a Chelsea player later on in his career, and he told Goal: "I believe that maybe one day he will play for Chelsea. I don’t know if it’s going to be this season or the next. But I feel like one day he can play for Chelsea."

Telles reportedly has a €40m buy-out clause in his current contract, and Otto reckons his client could fetch quite close to that amount given the way he has been playing.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

He added: "Porto paid six, seven million euros. But he’s been valued this year [2016/17], he was the best full-back of the Portuguese league, and in assists numbers he’s the best left-back in Europe. I believe they will ask a lot, not a little. Also because there are no full-backs in the market."

The 25-year-old joined Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and certainly looks to be developing nicely following his schooling at Juventude and then Gremio - Ronaldinho's old club - as a youngster.

Telles received the blessing of Brazil legend Roberto Carlos following his move to the Turkish side, and his performances for Porto this season will only place him more centrally in the shop window. 

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Juventus' Alex Sandro but could be put off by the Serie A giants' asking price.

