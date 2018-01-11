Arsenal Boss Wenger Claims Team 'Deserved a Draw' After Goalless Semi-Final First Leg at Chelsea

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised the defensive display of his Arsenal side as they played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Wenger will be happy to have the home advantage going into the second leg in a fortnight's time, as Chelsea's dominance of possession was not enough to score past his Arsenal defence.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wenger said: "It was a game that was physical and two teams that defended very well. It was the first leg of a tie but we had great solidarity.





"It was a deserved 0-0, we couldn’t take our chances. But we will try to do out job in the second leg. We have played so many games against Chelsea."

Arsenal fans were given a disappointingly familiar sight as Jack Wilshere was substituted in the second half, despite being Arsenal's best player until that point.

"He has an ankle strain," Wenger commented, "the first look is it is not too bad. But for Sunday it might be too short, it is a ligament. It’s a shame."

The Arsenal boss served the second game of his three-match touchline ban, following his comments to Mike Dean during Arsenal's draw at West Brom on December 31st, and spent the full 90 minutes in the press area.

"You are well treated, the best place in the stadium and you can’t complain. "It was frustrating, but I was close to the bench."

Wenger also commented on the VAR incidents that occurred during the game, where either side had penalty shouts that were eventually waved away.

"There were only two opportunities to intervene, the second one was strange with the game going on for so long. With it coming back after a corner, it’s strange for it going on after two minutes."