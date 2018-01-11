Arsenal Boss Wenger Claims Team 'Deserved a Draw' After Goalless Semi-Final First Leg at Chelsea

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised the defensive display of his Arsenal side as they played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Wenger will be happy to have the home advantage going into the second leg in a fortnight's time, as Chelsea's dominance of possession was not enough to score past his Arsenal defence.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wenger said: "It was a game that was physical and two teams that defended very well. It was the first leg of a tie but we had great solidarity.


"It was a deserved 0-0, we couldn’t take our chances. But we will try to do out job in the second leg. We have played so many games against Chelsea."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Arsenal fans were given a disappointingly familiar sight as Jack Wilshere was substituted in the second half, despite being Arsenal's best player until that point.

"He has an ankle strain," Wenger commented, "the first look is it is not too bad. But for Sunday it might be too short, it is a ligament. It’s a shame."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Arsenal boss served the second game of his three-match touchline ban, following his comments to Mike Dean during Arsenal's draw at West Brom on December 31st, and spent the full 90 minutes in the press area.

"You are well treated, the best place in the stadium and you can’t complain. "It was frustrating, but I was close to the bench."

Wenger also commented on the VAR incidents that occurred during the game, where either side had penalty shouts that were eventually waved away.

"There were only two opportunities to intervene, the second one was strange with the game going on for so long. With it coming back after a corner, it’s strange for it going on after two minutes."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters