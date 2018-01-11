Arsenal Legend Henry 'Surprised' to See Francis Coquelin's Impending Departure to Valencia

Thierry Henry looked completely stunned when informed of the news that Francis Coquelin is on the verge of completing a big-money move from Arsenal to Valencia, even though Premier League rivals West Ham had previously been interested.

Els Taronges teased Coquelin’s arrival on the club's official Twitter page with an image of a suitcase with 'FC' to indicate the Arsenal midfielder's initials and a cryptic message: 'Already have a new one ready!'





Reports in Spain claim Arsenal could get as much as £22m from a deal that should be officially announced in the next 24 hours.

Speaking about Coquelin’s imminent move, prior to the Chelsea verses Arsenal match in the semi final of the Carabao Cup, Henry told Sky Sports (reported via the Metro):

"I’m happy for him because he’s going to go to a team that is challenging at the minute in a very difficult league to win.

"But he’s going to enjoy himself. He couldn’t play [for Arsenal] for some reason. He went from, I remember my first game was at Man City and I called him the police officer or something like that because he was shielding everything. And then obviously he’s not playing anymore. But, hey, sometimes you have to move on."

Regarding Arsenal’s proposed transfer dealings this month, which could see Alexis Sanchez leave, the Gunners legend continued: "Yes [it could be tricky] in a way, because we’ve been waiting for those guys to come and make sure they can help this team play better.

"I think I was looking at it on TV yesterday, and they were saying who Arsenal can sign. For me, I could do with Sanchez and Ozil signing. Instead of looking at others, those two guys that you should have signed up a long time ago are not secured yet."

Nevertheless, it seems likely that January is going to be a busy month for Arsene Wenger regarding players leaving and arriving at the Emirates, as Arsenal look to finish the current campaign with a flourish.