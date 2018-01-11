Barcelona's Gerard Pique Adamant Samuel Umtiti Will Stay for 'Many More Years' Amid Manchester Links

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has cautioned his former club Manchester United that their interest in Samuel Umititi is futile, and has claimed the player will stay with the Catalan club for 'many more years'.

Pique joined United from the Barça youth set up in 2004, but after a difficult spell in England the defender returned to the Nou Camp, and went to on to become one of the best in his position.

While this is evidently a different situation, the Spaniard has insisted his defensive partner Umtiti will not be making the same move he did 14 years ago.

Speaking to various reporters (as quoted by the Metro), the 30 year old declared:"I’m not worried about what clubs might or might not do.

"Umtiti is a great player and we expect him to stay at Barca for many more years and for him to enjoy his football with us."

The Frenchman has a £55m release in his current contract, which has been a major factor in the continued speculation surrounding his future, as well as Barcelona's recent acquisition of Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras.

Last week, Manchester City's resident social media joker Benjamin Mendy claimed he was attempting to convince his fellow countrymen to join him at the Etihad.

However, it is cross town rivals Manchester United who hold the greater interest in the player, and Barcelona's number three has conceded Umtiti's low release clause is a cause for concern, especially considering the current market, although he remained sure of his commitment.

He continued: "To an extent, the buyout clause is made high so that you can’t buy the player. As time goes by, that fee doesn’t seem so high at all, but the player still has to want to leave.

"We’re very happy with Umtiti and I’m sure he’s going to stay here for a very long time."