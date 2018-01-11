Chelsea Boss Laments Wastefulness But Remains Optimistic for Second Leg After Draw With Arsenal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted Chelsea have as much of a chance as Arsenal to progress to the Carabao Cup Final, despite the fact that his side wasted their home advantage in the 0-0 draw between the teams on Wednesday night.

Both teams missed chances to take an advantage ahead of the second leg at the Emirates in a couple of weeks time, with the winner of the tie gearing up to face Manchester City or Bristol City at the end of February. Conte admitted his side needed to do more to take their chances in the final third, but remained optimistic ahead of the return against their London rivals.

Speaking after the match, via Football London, Conte said: "We have the same possibilities to go through to the final. Not to concede could be very important for the second leg.

"To play at the Emirates is not easy or simple. We deserved to be in the semi-final and be very happy to do this."

Chelsea dominated possession, especially in the second half, but failed to score despite having 21 shots on goal.

He added: "For sure I think it would be better to win the game, also 1-0. The positive things were that we didn’t concede and when you play a semi-final with two legs and not concede at home can be important.

"We tried to win, shot 20 times, created chances but couldn’t take them."





Speaking on his side's lack of conversion, Conte said his side needed to train harder to pick up the slack: "In the last period we must be more clinical, if you don’t score the game can finish in a draw. After Norwich, it is the second 0-0 in a row. We have to improve on the training pitch in this situation.

"The speech is not for the strikers, (Andreas) Christensen had two fantastic chances to score. It is not just the strikers, who have to take chances."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Conte also gave his two cents on the VAR incidents in the match, where both Chelsea and Arsenal had penalty appeals that were deliberated over by the additional referees, taking a decent chunk out of play.

"I am sure the referee checked the situation. About VAR I am positive. Because if there is a big doubt then it is important to check the video. Everyone wants less mistakes during the game.

"You have to understand that when you start to use VAR, you have to add more time and extra time. When there are doubts three times during the game, the extra time is 7,8,9 minutes."