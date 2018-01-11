Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle is going nowhere this month, according to the club's sporting director Michael Zorc.

The German international has been linked with a move to Serie A giants Inter, as reported by Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport, as a result of his lack of game time at Dortmund.

The Nerazzurri are thought to have assured the player he would get more minutes at San Siro, but Zorc has stamped his foot down and insisted Schurrle will not be offloaded, despite reports the club were ready to allow the move.

He told Ruhr Nachrichten, as quoted by Sports Mole: "An exit for Schurrle in sight? No. With our coach Peter Stoger, we've established that we can reach our objectives with a reasonably healthy squad. We have 29 players under contract, and that involves a certain type of budget."

Schurrle, who joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2016, has made just four appearances in the Bundesliga this season and only one of those has been from the start.

The former Chelsea winger has some tough competition in the form of Christian Pulisic, Andriy Yarmolenko, Shinji Kagawa, Max Philipp and even Jadon Sancho now, and he may have some difficulty breaking into the side.

Dortmund flew out of the traps this season under Peter Bosz but the club went on a terrible run of form that has seen them slip to third in the table and 13 points behind leaders Bayern Munich after they sacked Carlo Ancelotti and appointed Jupp Heynckes on an interim basis.

Bosz, like Ancelotti, was also relieved of his duties after a bad run, and was surprisingly replaced by Peter Stoger, who was fired by Cologne after winning just three points.