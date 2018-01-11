Leicester City Are 'Happy' to Keep Faith in Kelechi Iheanacho Despite Exit Rumours

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Leicester City are keen to persist with promising striker Kelechi Iheanacho beyond the January transfer window, despite reports the club are willing to listen to offers for the £25m-rated Nigerian, according to the Leicester Mercury

Iheanacho has struggled to have a similar impact to his time at the Etihad after his move from Manchester City in the summer and has been tipped to leave the King Power Stadium this month.

The Nigerian international has made as few as two Premier League starts this term and was limited to a ten-minute cameo in the FA Cup clash at Fleetwood, with coach Claude Puel insisting Iheanacho still had improvements to make "in all areas."

The French coach claims he has too many forwards at the club and is likely to offload at least one before the window closes, with Iheanacho being the least active of the current crop.

Nigeria's international coach has revealed that he expects the starlet to leave in this window, while reports from national media are concurring; claiming Leicester are looking to recoup a large chunk of their initial investment for the 21-year-old.

However, Leicester Mercury dispute recent claims that the Foxes are willing to listen to offers for Iheanacho, suggesting that he is in the club's long-term plans; with Puel looking to move on either Islam Slimani or Leonardo Ulloa.

