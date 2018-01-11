Liverpool Fans Rejoice on Twitter as Reports Suggest 'Contract for Life' Awaits Roberto Firmino

Liverpool look set to offer Roberto Firmino the chance to finish his career at Anfield, with rumours that a 'contract for life' is on the cards for the charismatic superstar.

The Brazilian has two-years remaining on his current contract, but the Reds are said to be considering a deal that will tie Firmino down for the rest of his playing career.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Some 24 hours after reports first surfaced that a deal was in the offing, fans have been taking to Twitter to respond to the news.

As you'll see below, the prospect of keeping Firmino has been met with seemingly universal acclaim, with many praising the clubs decision to tie down one of their prized assets.

Emre Can to renew his contract?

Roberto Firmino to stay at @LFC till the end of his career!

Monaco lowering Lemar's price!

Come on Liverpool, do your best! — Di🌸 (@miss_Firmino) January 11, 2018

If Firmino signs a Lifetime contract we should consider naming the Club Roberto Firmino Football Club. 🤔 — Naby Keita (@NabyKeiita) January 11, 2018

So let me get this straight, I go to bed early for once and now suddenly Liverpool want to offer Roberto Firmino a contract that'll keep him at Liverpool for the rest of his career, and want to bring Keita in early? I should do this more often. — Mik (@MikLFC) January 11, 2018

The Brazilian's star has shone brightly in the Premier League since joining from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015, with Firmino flourishing in particular under current boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year old has helped lead Liverpool's goalscoring assault on the Premier League and Champions League, netting 16 times this season. With a potential contract for life in the pipeline, fans unbridled joy at the prospect seemingly knows no bounds.

I cannot wait for this tweet from @LFC



‘Liverpool Football Club can today announce Roberto Firmino has signed a contract that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career.’ — Dan (@BobbyFirmino9) January 10, 2018

Roberto Firmino signing a 10 year contract is what dreams are made of. — Andy (@Andy_LFC93) January 10, 2018

Despite losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona last week for an eye watering £142m fee, Liverpool fans may yet have news to celebrate as they look to secure the future of one of their star men.