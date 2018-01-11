Liverpool Fans Rejoice on Twitter as Reports Suggest 'Contract for Life' Awaits Roberto Firmino

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Liverpool look set to offer Roberto Firmino the chance to finish his career at Anfield, with rumours that a 'contract for life' is on the cards for the charismatic superstar. 

The Brazilian has two-years remaining on his current contract, but the Reds are said to be considering a deal that will tie Firmino down for the rest of his playing career.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Some 24 hours after reports first surfaced that a deal was in the offing, fans have been taking to Twitter to respond to the news.

As you'll see below, the prospect of keeping Firmino has been met with seemingly universal acclaim, with many praising the clubs decision to tie down one of their prized assets.

The Brazilian's star has shone brightly in the Premier League since joining from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015, with Firmino flourishing in particular under current boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year old has helped lead Liverpool's goalscoring assault on the Premier League and Champions League, netting 16 times this season. With a potential contract for life in the pipeline, fans unbridled joy at the prospect seemingly knows no bounds.

Despite losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona last week for an eye watering £142m fee, Liverpool fans may yet have news to celebrate as they look to secure the future of one of their star men.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters