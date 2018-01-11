Liverpool Preparing to Offer Roberto Firmino New Contract Which Would See Out His Career at Anfield

Liverpool are set to offer Roberto Firmino the opportunity to commit his long-term future to the club with a new contract which would keep him at Anfield until the end of his career.

The Brazilian has two-years remaining on his current deal, but the Reds are eager to reward Firmino for his - often unselfish - contribution to the team which has seen him become a key pillar in Jurgen Klopp's system.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

With the 26-year-old having penned a heartfelt farewell to close friend and national compatriot Philippe Coutinho - who made a record move to Barcelona - the Reds are looking to ensure another of their star players do not leave the club in the prime should interest be shown from another club.

Firmino is understood to be touted as one of the major benefactors of Coutinho's £142m sale as the club is looking to protect and reward the foundations of the current squad, whilst also casting their eye towards new recruits - as per the Telegraph.

Please make sure there’s a clause on Firmino’s contract to never join Barcelona or Real Madrid ever. Don’t want another star player going there, I’ve suffered enough. — SamueI (@VintageSalah) January 10, 2018

The Brazil international has seen his star rise exponentially at Liverpool under the guidance of Klopp having started slowly with former manager Brendan Rodgers following his 2015 move from Hoffenheim.

Firmino has proved instrumental as Liverpool's number nine and this season the 26-year-old has already netted 16 goals, and although negotiations for his new deal have not yet formally started they are expected to begin imminently.

The loss of Coutinho - who was Firmino's best man at his wedding last year - is seen by Liverpool as an isolated case, with the Reds confident key players like Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be committed to the club for years to come.