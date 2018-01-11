Liverpool Preparing to Offer Roberto Firmino New Contract Which Would See Out His Career at Anfield

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Liverpool are set to offer Roberto Firmino the opportunity to commit his long-term future to the club with a new contract which would keep him at Anfield until the end of his career.

The Brazilian has two-years remaining on his current deal, but the Reds are eager to reward Firmino for his - often unselfish - contribution to the team which has seen him become a key pillar in Jurgen Klopp's system. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

With the 26-year-old having penned a heartfelt farewell to close friend and national compatriot Philippe Coutinho - who made a record move to Barcelona - the Reds are looking to ensure another of their star players do not leave the club in the prime should interest be shown from another club.

Firmino is understood to be touted as one of the major benefactors of Coutinho's £142m sale as the club is looking to protect and reward the foundations of the current squad, whilst also casting their eye towards new recruits - as per the Telegraph

The Brazil international has seen his star rise exponentially at Liverpool under the guidance of Klopp having started slowly with former manager Brendan Rodgers following his 2015 move from Hoffenheim.

Firmino has proved instrumental as Liverpool's number nine and this season the 26-year-old has already netted 16 goals, and although negotiations for his new deal have not yet formally started they are expected to begin imminently. 

The loss of Coutinho - who was Firmino's best man at his wedding last year - is seen by Liverpool as an isolated case, with the Reds confident key players like Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will be committed to the club for years to come. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters