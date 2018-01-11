Liverpool's Quest to Secure Naby Keita Ahead of Time in January Met by Opposition From RB Leipzig

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Liverpool have moved full speed ahead in their attempts to fast forward the transfer of Naby Keita - who is scheduled to arrive in the summer - but have been met with opposition by RB Leipzig who are currently unwilling to sanction a deal in January.  

The Reds agreed a reported £57m deal for the Guinea international last summer, which could rise to £66m - that comes into effect on July 1. However, following Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona for £142m, Liverpool are eager to add to their midfield ranks and have moved to bring the transfer forward. 

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

A series of conflicting reports have surfaced surrounding Keita and Liverpool, with BBC Sport stating that RB Leipzig have no intention of sanctioning an early release of the 22-year-old.

The German club told BBC: "There is nothing new about this situation and so that speculation is not true. Nothing has changed and our position hasn't changed from before regarding this transfer."

Whilst Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol posted on Twitter that the club's manager, Ralph Hassenhuttl has denied all suggestions of a January deal, as he said: "Nothing has changed. We don't have reason to sell before summer. I think Naby wants to finish the season in a good way in Leipzig."

However, Goal's Melissa Reddy has claimed the transfer of Keita remains "in the balance" as the German outfit are open to moving the transfer forward, with a meeting with the player and Leipzig to take place prior to the weekend. 

Earlier reports have suggested Keita is growing increasingly disinterested in staying with the German's for the remainder of the season having heard of Liverpool's ambitions, an attitude shift which has become a key consideration for Leipzig as they weigh up their options.

Should Leipzig agree to Liverpool's proposition, a change in the payment structure of the deal will need to be made as the current agreement is fixed around the German outfit's finishing position this season.

The total transfer fee would then reportedly be in the region of the fee the Reds paid for Virgil van Dijk's transfer from Southampton, as a figure around £75m could tempt Leipzig.

Having worked tirelessly to reach a respectful agreement last summer, Liverpool are conscious of maintaining a healthy relationship with Leipzig. In addition, should Keita make the move this month he would not be able to play in the Champions League having already featured for his current club

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters