Reds Youngster Brannagan Heads Towards Anfield Exit as Oxford United Prepare to Swoop

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Liverpool's young attacking midfielder Cameron Brannagan is set to complete a transfer on Thursday to League One side Oxford United, according to former Sky Sports correspondent Pete O'Rourke, reports online football magazine This is Futbol.

O'Rourke posted a tweet on his official Twitter account this morning that the 21-year-old will be imminently announced as a new signing by the League One club.

This follows on from reports last week that the Liverpool player had been offered a two-and-a-half year contract by Oxford manager Pep Clotet, who was the number two at Leeds United last season.

Pete Norton/GettyImages

Clotet is keen to add technically gifted players to his squad as the U's strive for promotion to the Championship with the team currently lying 10th, just three points outside the play offs. 

Brannagan is a regular scorer for Liverpool at Under-23s level, where his 71 matches have yielded 13 goals, having the ability to score goals from midfield would be a welcome addition for Clotet's side.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

When Klopp came into the club it looked as though Brannagan would be one of the club’s youth players that could make it at senior level when he made his full Premier League bow at West Brom on the final day of the 2015/16 campaign. 


Although he impressed, he has subsequently slipped down the pecking order after making just nine first team appearances. 

Brannagan has had a taste of League One previously with an unsuccessful loan spell last season with Fleetwood Town to gain invaluable first team experience, however the time seems right for the youngster to take the plunge  and kick on with his professional career. 

