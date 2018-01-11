Spanish Report Claims Arsenal Are Considering a Move for Out of Favour Barcelona Midfielder

La Masia graduate and Brazilian midfielder Rafinha has consistently been on the fringes of the Barcelona's first team. Since breaking into the first team in 2014, the 24-year-old has never been able to hold down at starting place. Now, at long-term knee problem has prevented him from making an appearance for the club this season.

In a quest for more game time, and the desire to be selected for Brazil for the 2018 World Cup, Rafinha could be considering a move away from Catalonia.

The notorious Spanish rumour site Don Balon are claiming that Arsenal are keen on the Brazilian and could make a move for the midfielder in this transfer window.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

This is not the first time that Rafinha has been linked with a move to the Gunners. The Brazilian was reportedly offered to Arsenal last summer for a fee of at least €30m. Eyeing a move himself, Rafinha reportedly said that his future was open and was willing to listen to offers.





With the form of fellow countryman Paulinho, as well as the arrival of Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona, Rafinha may continue to struggle for find regular first team football at Barcelona. A move away may be ideal, if the midfielder wishes to stake a claim in Brazil's squad for World Cup this summer.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

A number of spots may also be opening up in Arsenal's midfield. The departure of Alexis Sanchez looks increasingly imminent at the Gunners, and the future of Mesut Ozil also remains in doubt. Arsenal also look set to sell Francis Coquelin to Valencia this month.





However, Arsenal are set the face stiff competition for Rafinha from Inter, who are reportedly close to sealing a loan deal for the Brazilian. Gazzetta dello Sport claim that a deal between Inter and Barca is close, pending further medical checks on Rafinha.

After numerous problems, Rafinha would need to focus on staying fit and Arsenal have enough injury problems already. But there may well place space for a player like Rafinha in North London. The Gunners will need to replace their outgoing stars should they lose Sanchez and Ozil in this window.