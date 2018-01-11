West Ham's Reece Oxford Could Make Borussia Monchengladbach Move Permanent if £15m Bid Is Received

West Ham defender Reece Oxford could still make a permanent switch to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach should the German outfit increase their earlier offer to a fee in the region of £15m.

Despite making just four appearances for Monchengladbach during his loan spell this season before being recalled by West Ham in the New Year, the 19-year-old is said to have impressed those at the club.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to The Telegraph, Oxford - who has not featured for the Hammers since returning to the club due to an ankle injury - is eager not to spend the remainder of the season as a squad player at the London Stadium.

As such if an acceptable offer, which is an improvement on the already rejected £8m bid, is received it could pave the way for a permanent switch. However, if no such deal is thrashed out the loan deal could be revisited.

The 19-year-old's progress in Germany was initially slow moving, but his breakthrough came prior to the winter break as he started in the club's last three games against Freiburg, Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Oxford has also been subject to interest from RB Leipzig who are known for spotting and securing young and up and coming talent.

After making his debut for West Ham at just 16-years-old, many have tipped Oxford for a bright future and as a result his manager David Moyes is hesitant in relinquishing one of his best young players, especially in a market which has recently seen Virgil van Dijk being crowned as the most expensive defender in football following his £75m move to Liverpool this month.

West Ham, however, are prepared to listen to offers for Diafra Sakho and Javier Hernandez to pave the way for a permanent signing.