The Bundesliga returns to action after the annual winter break, with league-leading Bayern Munich traveling to Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Bayern leads second-place Schalke by 11 points at the midway point and will look to continue its romp toward what appears to be a sixth straight league title and 28th overall. Jupp Heynckes's side will be without the injured Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels, and winter signing Sandro Wagner is expected to get his first start with the club in place of the former.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, sits in fourth place but is tied on points with three other sides and will be hoping to take down its giant foe in an effort to strengthen its Champions League place credentials.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision Deportes

