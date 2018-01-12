How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: Bundesliga Live Stream, TV Info

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Friday, January 12.

By Avi Creditor
January 12, 2018

The Bundesliga returns to action after the annual winter break, with league-leading Bayern Munich traveling to Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Bayern leads second-place Schalke by 11 points at the midway point and will look to continue its romp toward what appears to be a sixth straight league title and 28th overall. Jupp Heynckes's side will be without the injured Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels, and winter signing Sandro Wagner is expected to get his first start with the club in place of the former.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, sits in fourth place but is tied on points with three other sides and will be hoping to take down its giant foe in an effort to strengthen its Champions League place credentials. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters